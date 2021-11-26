Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty’s film ‘Cirkus’ release date unveiled

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming comedy film, Cirkus’ release date has been decided, claimed an Indian film critic.

Taking to Twitter, Taran Adarsh announced that the comedy, which is bringing Singh and Rohit Shetty together for a third time, will hit theatres on July 15, 2022.

The Padmaavat actor is gearing up to join Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge and Varun Sharma in the movie.

Shetty, while talking with ETimes, got candid about the film as he said, “Cirkus' is a very different film, and has a lot of special effects. We will be going to Ooty to complete the film, and then will plan for the release.”



The Chennai Express director also talked about working with the Simmba actor as he added, “Ranveer is a fabulous actor and is like my brother; we have mutual respect and love for each other. He is a great guy and a complete actor,"

He can do a 'Lootere' can also play Simmba and Bajirao. He is a fabulous actor of our generation,” he added.