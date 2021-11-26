Shahveer Jafry, wife Ayesha embrace each other amid Maldives honeymoon

Shahveer Jafry and wife Ayesha Baig having the time of their lives during honeymoon in Maldives.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot last month are currently spending time together on the Islands. Turning to his Instagram this week, Shahveer, who is an avid social media user, dropped loved-up photos with his newly wed bride.

"You’re magical," captioned Shahveer, heaping praises on his ladylove. The social media influencer was spotted in a blue shirt for his day out while wife Ayesha slipped into a peach dress.

The duo posed amid the blue waters of Maldives, embracing each other.

Take a look:



