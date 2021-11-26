Robert Pattinson’s 'The Batman' transformation wows Zoe Kravitz

Robert Pattinson's character of Cape Crusader in an upcoming film The Batman managed to get a thumbs up from co-star Zoe Kravitz.

During her conversation with Variety, the Divergent star revealed that she has ‘seen a little’ of the film.

Kravitz shared that fans will not be disappointed by Pattinson’s performance as his 'transformation' in the film is 'incredible'.

The Big Little Lies actor stated, “Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world.”

“Matt Reeves (Director of the movie) has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters."

"I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this,” she added.

The highly-anticipated film is slated to hit cinemas in March 2022.