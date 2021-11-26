Model Mushk Kaleem to get married to Nadir Zia in December!

Supermodel Mushk Kaleem is getting married to longtime boyfriend Nadir Zia.
Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, Mushk dropped a picture from her wedding card marking the dates of her big day.
"Alhumdullillah. Twenty days to go! The countdown has begun," wrote the model, revealing that her Nikkah ceremony will be held on December 15.
Earlier in the day, Mushk shared a loved-up photo with Nadir on her Instagram, hinting fans at the big news.
"Should we tell ‘em?#M&NZ #youcantdancewithus," she captioned alongside the thread of photos.
Take a look:
