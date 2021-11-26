Prince William slammed for making ‘racist’ comments against African population surge

File Footage

Prince William has been called out for the comments he made against the surge in Africa’s population and its impact on the endangered of native wildlife.



This claim has been made by royal commentator Omid Scobie and he told Twitter followers, “In other news, Prince William has been called an 'imperialist colonizer' after blaming African population growth for wildlife loss."

He also went on to write, Again. The duke's recent statement has been branded simplistic, racist and out of touch by critics and leaders.”

For those unversed, Prince William’s comments weighed in on the negative correlation between Africa’s population surge and the protection of native wildlife.

During his speech at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London he claimed, "The increasing pressure on Africa's wildlife and wild spaces as a result of human population presents a huge challenge for conservationists, as it does the world over.”

"But it is imperative that the natural world is protected not only for its contribution to our economies, jobs and livelihoods, but for the health, well-being and future of humanity. We owe it to our children and future generations to act now."