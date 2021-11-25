North Korean man sentenced to death for watching ‘Squid Game’

A North Korean man who smuggled copies of Netflix’s mega hit Squid Game into the country has been sentenced to die, reported Radio Free Asia (RFA).
According to the RFA, an independent news agency, North Korean authorities caught high school students watching pirated copies of Squid Game which ultimately led to the capture of the smuggler.
The South Korean show was smuggled in to North Korea from China on USB flash drives, sources told RFA.
The smuggler now faces death by firing squad, while the student who bought the drive was handed a life sentence.
Six others caught watching the show were also sentenced to five years of hard labour, and teachers and school administrators fired and banished to work in remote mines.
The RFA also reported that more could be implicated in the investigation as more details come out.
