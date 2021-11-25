Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pushing royals to ‘breaking point’ with new chats: report

Experts recently stepped forward with fears regarding the direction Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leading the Royal Family down.

This claim’s been made by the royal author and biographer Duncan Larcombe and during his interview with Closer magazine he was quoted saying, “I really wouldn’t be surprised if they’re planning another Oprah interview. Harry and Meghan have caused chaos and I suspect there’s no stopping them.”

“I can totally see more of these high-profile, Hollywood-style interviews with A-list TV hosts happening. Especially if there’s lots of money being offered for it.”

“Harry will need promotion for his memoir, due to be released next autumn, too. Another Oprah interview, if it’s anything like the last, would surely push the royals to breaking point.”