Ronaldo's model girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez puts on a stylish display in grey crop top

Renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant partner Georgina Rodriquez showed off her incredible fashion sense as she rocked a grey crop top and matching tracksuit bottoms on Tuesday.

Georgina stunned onlookers with her fashion sense as she posed next to her navy Bentley during her latest outing, looking radiant in a cosy white winter coat.



The 27-year-old Spanish model showed off her elegance as she rocked a fluffy jacket and swept her raven tresses up into a sleek ponytail underneath a black cap.

The charming lady wore a pair of white trainers, some glittering stud earrings and a matching necklace for the wintery social media snaps.



Georgina, who latter moved to her garden and removed her hat, looked flawless in a candid photo with a full face of glamorous makeup.



Georgina and Ronaldo celebrated daughter Alana's fourth birthday with adorable throwback family snaps earlier this month.