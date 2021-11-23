Keanue Reeves expresses excitement to work with Sandra Bullock

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves says that he would enjoy working with rumoured beau Sandra Bullock again.

Speaking to Esquire's Winter ahead of the release of fourth franchise of matrix, the 57-year-old actor gushed over 'good chemistry' with Speed co-star Sandra Bullock.

"She's such a wonderful artist and person. And, you know, I think we have good chemistry. And it would be really exciting and interesting to get the chance to perform with her again," said Reeves.

Keanu and Sandra worked together in the 1994 action flick Speed and sparked romance rumours shortly after. The latter, however, has recently confirmed that they have never been more than good friends.