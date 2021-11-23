Andrew Garfield insists that he’s not in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Andrew Garfield recently addressed fans’ speculations regarding his surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The upcoming film follows through the multiverse story line, introducing a bunch of new characters.

Therefore, superhero fans also started placing their bets on Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s return in the latest trilogy.

Many superhero lovers also theorized that the stars who played Spider-Man in previous instalments of the film have also recorded secret cameos for the trilogy.

However, talking to GQ during a recent interview, the 38-year-old actor clearly said, “I am not [in No Way Home]."

The film, which is slated to hit theatres next month, will introduce numerous character including Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Elector, Sandman and Lizard.