Taylor Swift gushes over fans in acceptance speech at the American Music Awards

Lyricist and songwriter Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the American Music Awards (AMAs) recently tugged at heartstrings all across the globe.

The singer gave the speech in celebration for her newly-crowned Favorite Pop Album title, showcasing Evermore.

In it she could be heard saying, "Thank you so much to the fans, this is such an amazing honor. The fact that you would do this for evermore, I've always been so proud of this album."



She also admitted, "I've always looked at evermore as sort of Folklore's adventurous, fun younger sister. So, thank you so much for doing this.

"Also, I just wanted to say to the fans, thank you for all the amazing support that you have thrown my way with Red (my version)."

Before concluding Swift went on to say, "It's been so much fun. I'm so lucky to be in your life and to get to have you in mine. Have a great night. Love you guys."