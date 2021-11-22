Taylor Swift wins favourite female pop artist, album at AMAs 2021

Swift won two awards at Sunday’s AMAs, maintaining her streak as the most-awarded artist at the show

Taylor Swift snagged not one, but two major awards at Sunday’s American Music Awards, maintaining her streak as the most-awarded artist at the show, reported People.

The All Too Well singer, who did not attend the awards in person, virtually accepted her awards for favourite female pop artist and favourite pop album for her December 2020 album evermore.

Swift thanked her fans for their support in a pre-recorded video, saying, “Thank you so much to the fans, this is such an amazing honor.”

“The fact that you would do this for evermore, I've always been so proud of this album. I've always looked at evermore as sort of Folklore's adventurous, fun younger sister. So, thank you so much for doing this,” she added.

The 31-year-old also thanked fans for supporting the release of Red (Taylor’s Version).

“I just wanted to say to the fans, thank you for all the amazing support that you have thrown my way with Red (my version). It's been so much fun. I'm so lucky to be in your life and to get to have you in mine. Have a great night. Love you guys.”

Watch:



