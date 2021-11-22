HSY meets Billy Porter in New York, is proud to call him a friend

Pakistani couturier Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) befriended American actor Billy Porter in New York

In a surprising cross-over, Pakistani couturier turned actor Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) met and befriended American actor Billy Porter in New York.

HSY turned to Instagram to dedicate a lengthy caption to Porter along with snaps from the time they spent together.

“Billy! Where do I begin? Not only is he one of the finest actor/singer/performer there is, he has a heart of gold and an energy that just lifts you up,” said HSY, adding, “I'm proud to call him my friend.”

He went on to call Porter a trailblazer, saying, “Winner of a Tony, Emmy and Grammy, he won all our hearts with his love. Wishing you the greatest success always Billy!”

