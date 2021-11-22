HSY meets Billy Porter in New York, is proud to call him a friend

In a surprising cross-over, Pakistani couturier turned actor Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) met and befriended American actor Billy Porter in New York.
HSY turned to Instagram to dedicate a lengthy caption to Porter along with snaps from the time they spent together.
“Billy! Where do I begin? Not only is he one of the finest actor/singer/performer there is, he has a heart of gold and an energy that just lifts you up,” said HSY, adding, “I'm proud to call him my friend.”
He went on to call Porter a trailblazer, saying, “Winner of a Tony, Emmy and Grammy, he won all our hearts with his love. Wishing you the greatest success always Billy!”
Check out the pictures:
Experts weigh in on Princess Dianas’ heartbroken admission regarding her life in Kensington Palace
Meghan Markle slammed over instance to continually release ‘unauthorized biographies
Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend finds herself to be lucky that her relationship ended early
Meghan Markle may end up getting barred from running for president
Dwayne Johnson reveals how ‘Red Notice’ pals Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot helped him deal with dad’s death
The official list of winners for the 2021 American Music Awards has officially been announced