Shilpa Shetty talks about ‘hard times’ on 12th wedding anniversary with Raj Kundra

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary today.



The couple got married on November 22, 2009 and share two children son Viaan and daughter Samisha together.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Hungama 2 actor penned down a heartfelt note for the husband to wish him on their wedding anniversary.

Shilpa posted some priceless pictures from their wedding day and wrote, “This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day.”

“12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children.”

“Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin,” she continued.

This is their first wedding anniversary after Raj Kundra was released on bail in pornography case.