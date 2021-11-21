Rapper Megan Thee Stallion cancels AMAs 2021 performance with BTS

Megan has canceled her upcoming AMAs performance with BTS due to an "unexpected personal matter"

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has pulled out of performing with K-pop band BTS at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday citing an “unexpected personal matter”, reported Variety.

The 26-year-old took to Twitter on Saturday to share the update, writing, “I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend.”

The Savage rapper continued, “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

While Megan gave no further details on the “personal matter”, fans are speculating that the cancellation could be owing to the recent murder of her fellow rapper and friend Young Dolph.

Dolph, who Megan collaborated with on the 2020 song RNB, was shot and killed in his hometown Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday, November 17.

Megan had reacted to the news with a special post on Instagram dedicated to the late rapper.





“Everybody that knows me knows I play this man music EVERY DAY! He was so genuine so real so kind to me… Rest in Peace to a real legend,” she wrote.