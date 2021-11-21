Halyna Hutchins’ husband mourns cinematographer in obituary: ‘Our dreams lost to life’

Halyna Hutchins’ husband recently released a written obituary and statement for “our love and adoration”.
According to Insider, the statement reads, "Halyna was the love of my life, and our loss of her has devastated our family's dreams. We feel the silence of her being forever gone as a suffocating stillness in our home.”
In it, her husband also went on to say, "Our love and adoration for her grows as we tell her story, and we hope her work can inspire filmmakers and storytellers around the world. We thank the many generous supporters who have been so thoughtful in our time of loss.”
A spokesperson for the family also stepped forward to reveal plans for her ashes and revealed that it will all occur in a private ceremony, surrounded by close loved ones.
