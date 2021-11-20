 
close
Saturday November 20, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Eminem excited as Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony airs on HBO Max

Eminem was also part of the ceremony that took place last month

By Web Desk
November 20, 2021
Eminem excited as Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony airs on HBO Max

Hours before  the airing of  star-studded Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Eminem took to social media to share a picture with  LL Cool J to ask his fans to watch their performance.

The Detroit rapper last month made a surprise appearance as rapper LL Cool J marked his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a medley of his songs.+

Em joined him for 'Rock The Bells' after the rapper started his performance with 'Rock Around The Clock' and 'Going Back To Cali'.

The ceremony  featuring many other music stars airs on Saturday, Nov. 20, on HBO.

Eminem excited as Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony airs on HBO Max