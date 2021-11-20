Eminem excited as Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony airs on HBO Max

Hours before the airing of star-studded Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Eminem took to social media to share a picture with LL Cool J to ask his fans to watch their performance.
The Detroit rapper last month made a surprise appearance as rapper LL Cool J marked his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a medley of his songs.+
Em joined him for 'Rock The Bells' after the rapper started his performance with 'Rock Around The Clock' and 'Going Back To Cali'.
The ceremony featuring many other music stars airs on Saturday, Nov. 20, on HBO.
