Saturday November 20, 2021
Meghan Markle and Ellen: TV host asks if they're discussing bullying in the workplace

Piers Morgan criticises Ellen DeGeneres and Meghan Markle

By Web Desk
November 20, 2021
Meghan Markle and Ellen: TV host asks if theyre discussing bullying in the workplace

TV show host Piers Morgan never  misses an opportunity to criticize Meghan Markle, who used to be one of her friends.

Morgan, who lost his job for criticizing the Duchess of Sussex on his show, wrote  column for   Daily Mail on  Meghan's appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

Morgan wrote, "Meghan behaved like such a gormless desperate reality TV star on her vomit-making Ellen cheese-fest that even a Kardashian would have deemed this humiliating fiasco too brand-damaging."

Not only that he took a shot at both the Duchess and Ellen on Twitter when coming across a tweet about Meghan's appearance on TV.

Commenting on a Tweet, he  wrote, "Are they discussing bullying in the workplace ?"

