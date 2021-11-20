Meghan Markle and Ellen: TV host asks if they're discussing bullying in the workplace

TV show host Piers Morgan never misses an opportunity to criticize Meghan Markle, who used to be one of her friends.

Morgan, who lost his job for criticizing the Duchess of Sussex on his show, wrote column for Daily Mail on Meghan's appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

Morgan wrote, "Meghan behaved like such a gormless desperate reality TV star on her vomit-making Ellen cheese-fest that even a Kardashian would have deemed this humiliating fiasco too brand-damaging."



Not only that he took a shot at both the Duchess and Ellen on Twitter when coming across a tweet about Meghan's appearance on TV.

Commenting on a Tweet, he wrote, "Are they discussing bullying in the workplace ?"



