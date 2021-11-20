Meghan Markle and Ellen: TV host asks if they're discussing bullying in the workplace

TV show host Piers Morgan never misses an opportunity to criticize Meghan Markle, who used to be one of her friends.
Morgan, who lost his job for criticizing the Duchess of Sussex on his show, wrote column for Daily Mail on Meghan's appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".
Morgan wrote, "Meghan behaved like such a gormless desperate reality TV star on her vomit-making Ellen cheese-fest that even a Kardashian would have deemed this humiliating fiasco too brand-damaging."
Not only that he took a shot at both the Duchess and Ellen on Twitter when coming across a tweet about Meghan's appearance on TV.
Commenting on a Tweet, he wrote, "Are they discussing bullying in the workplace ?"
Kendall Jenner is currently dating 30-year-old NBA player Devin Booker
Kareena Kapoor is wishing son Taimur's bestfriend on birthday
'We would go meet him every alternate day, and have a great time with him,' shares Aayush Sharma
'She loved me in the film. She really likes me doing comedy roles,' shares Rani Mukherjee
Jeremy Renner revealed that his entire month’s food budget was no more than $10 as he would live off instant ramen
The 'Toxic' singer said Christina's silence on the matter is similar to lying