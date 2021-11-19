Harry Styles joins Marvel as Eros, Prince of Titan

British singer Harry Styles is entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The 27-year-old singer is set to play Eros, Thanos' brother in the all-new character reveal poster from the Eternals.
"Meet the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Rogers, the great adventurer, Starfox," Marvel Studios wrote on Twitter.
In the movie, Styles arrives in the mid-credit scene where he provides his otherworldly aid to Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and Druig (Barry Keoghan).
Although the filmmakers do not reveal the role of Styles' moving forward, fans are anticipating an impressive storyline in the future.
