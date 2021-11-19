Britney Spears’ legal team motions to transfer all assets: report

Britney Spears’ legal team is currently looking to have all the singer’s assets transferred into a single trust to help her better control her $60 million wealth.

This news has been made public by certified public accountant John Zabel and in papers obtained by TMZ, he cited intentions to consolidate some of Britney’s trusts into one for better management.

The main trust Zabel intends to combine is Britney’s 2004 trust that she’s had since before her conservatorship.

While the papers do not reveal an exact figure, Forbes reports that Britney currently owns about $60 million worth of assets.

Combining these assets will also help the singer better manage her finances moving forward.

Combining her trusts into a single accont will allow Britney better interest payments.