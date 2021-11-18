Rapper Young Dolph shot and killed in Memphis

The Memphis rapper was reportedly shot and killed outside a bakeshop in his hometown

Rapper Young Dolph, real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot and killed in his hometown Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday, November 17, reported TMZ.

Dolph, 36, was fatally shot outside a Memphis bakeshop named Makeda’s Butter Cookies.

According to store owner Maurice Hill, his employees’ eyewitness records state that an unidentified man drove up to the rapper and shot him as he walked in.

The shooting was first confirmed by three independent law enforcement sources on local radio. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland then confirmed Dolph’s death in a tweet later on Wednesday.

“The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” he said.

The hip-hop community took to social media to react to the horrific news, with Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion writing, “Everybody that know me knows I play this man music EVERY DAY... Rest In Peace to a real legend.”





Dolph and Megan Thee Stallion worked together on the 2020 song RNB.

Chance The Rapper and Gucci Mane also mourned the rapper on Twitter.

“R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart,” tweeted Gucci Mane while Chance The Rapper said, “God bless Dolph… Real independent Memphis rapper born in Chicago. loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man.”



