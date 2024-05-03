Ryan Gosling receives special name from daughters: 'Nothing better than that'

Ryan Gosling offers insight into the 'sweet' name his daughters call him

Ryan Gosling recently revealed that his daughters call him by an adorable name that “kills him every time.”

Speaking exclusively to WSJ. Magazine, the Barbie actor shared that since his two daughters; Esmeralda and Amada have been learning Spanish, they call him ‘Papi” with a “little accent.”

Referring to the “sweet” name, Gosling said: "It kills me every time. There's just nothing, nothing better than that."

The Fall Guy actor also mentioned that he’s trying to hold back from signing psychologically twisted roles so his mind is in a better shape when he comes home to family.

Speaking on the subject, he shared: "I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place.”

"This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first."

According to PEOPLE, Gosling and his longtime partner Eva Mendes previously moved their daughters outside of Los Angeles so they could enjoy a quieter childhood.

The insider shared: “Their girls are thriving. They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood. They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids."