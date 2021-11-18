Adele tugs at heartstrings with emotional performance of ‘To Be Loved’

Award-winning singer and songwriter Adele recently turned to social media and shared an emotional look into her upcoming new song To Be Loved, straight from 30.
The singer shared the video to Instagram and left fans teary-eyed over her soulful singing.
The video was shot from the singer’s living room and showcased her in an all-black ensemble, gold jewellery and fall-themed nails.
She sang some lyrics from the song’s chorus, "But all my, all my life, / I'll never learn if I never leave / I will always yearn if I never speak / To be loved and love at the highest count / Means to lose all the things I can't live without."
"Looking back, I don't regret a thing / Yeah, I took some bad turns that I'm owning," she sings. "I'll stand still and let the storm pass by / Keep my heart safe 'til the time feels right."
To Be Loved takes fans down an emotional rollercoaster, much like its predecessors Hold On, Love Is a Game, Easy On Me and I Drink Wine.
Meghan Markle appeared on any TV talk show for the first time since she became a member of the royal family
A lawsuit has also been filed against the actor who plays Osman Bey in the hit TV series
Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla on Tuesday arrived in Jordan
Legions of fans had celebrated with cheers and showers of pink confetti last Friday in front of the downtown Los...
Adele said that she did not date as a "grownup" because she was already married at the time to Simon Konecki
Lady Gaga has shared that her success as an actress was not always an easy road