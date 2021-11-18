Adele tugs at heartstrings with emotional performance of ‘To Be Loved’

Award-winning singer and songwriter Adele recently turned to social media and shared an emotional look into her upcoming new song To Be Loved, straight from 30.

The singer shared the video to Instagram and left fans teary-eyed over her soulful singing.

The video was shot from the singer’s living room and showcased her in an all-black ensemble, gold jewellery and fall-themed nails.

She sang some lyrics from the song’s chorus, "But all my, all my life, / I'll never learn if I never leave / I will always yearn if I never speak / To be loved and love at the highest count / Means to lose all the things I can't live without."

"Looking back, I don't regret a thing / Yeah, I took some bad turns that I'm owning," she sings. "I'll stand still and let the storm pass by / Keep my heart safe 'til the time feels right."

To Be Loved takes fans down an emotional rollercoaster, much like its predecessors Hold On, Love Is a Game, Easy On Me and I Drink Wine.