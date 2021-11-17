BTS’ Jin lands No.1 spot on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart

BTS member Kim Seok-Jin landed on the top most spot on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart on November 17 with his single, Yours.

After winning most trophies at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), BTS is once again making headlines, thanks to its member.

The OST, recorded for Korean series Jirisan, helped the Epiphany singer with his debut appearance on the charts as a solo artist.

Earlier, the group’s leader, RM, J-Hope, Suga and V have had this feat.

The eldest member in the band became the first Korean soloist to chart highest on the list.

The 28-year-old singer also bagged the title of one of the bestselling tracks in the U.S this week, only behind Adele’s Easy On Me.

Meanwhile, Post Malone and The Weeknd’s One Right Now, Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart and Ed Sheeran’s Shivers secured the rest three spots on the list.