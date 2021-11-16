Harsh Vardhan Kapoor goes down memory lane after wrapping up shoot

Actor Harsh Vardhan Kapoor recalled his experiences shooting for various films, with fans, after coming to the end of his most recent shoot.



Harsh has, so far, acted in four films namely; Mirzya, Bhavesh Joshi, AK vs AK and Spotlight.

He took to Instagram and posted pictures with captions that read, “Wrapped up my next film today and I’m excited to share more about it in the coming months."

"As I sit by myself and reflect on the long journey this most recent film has been so far I’m also very grateful and proud of what’s come before. Here’s to being Optimistic about what’s to come and grateful for what I’ve been able to put out there.”

Spotlight was based on the work of Satyajit Ray and Harsh felt proud of being a part of the anthology, alongside Radhika Madan. His part was specially directed by Vasan Bala.





