Queen told she's doing 'far too much' amid health concerns

Amid news of the Queen’s health, doctors have insisted that the monarch not rush into getting back to her public engagements after she recently pulled out of Remembrance Sunday for a sprained back.

Russell Myers spoke on Pod Save The Queen podcast and shared that doctors "stepped in and said 'listen, you’re doing far too much'" adding that "consensus was that she had been doing far, far too much of late".

"It’s a double-edged sword, really. She’d wanted to get out and about after being released from the shackles of the coronavirus restrictions," he said.

"And, I suppose on a more personal level, she’s wanted to keep busy after losing Prince Philip and being able to get out and meet people.

"That’s why we’ve seen her take on an extraordinary number of events."

He added that a "rejigging and reevaluation of her diary" could very well be expected.