Prince William would have 'terrible fights' after Camilla married Prince Charles

Prince William reportedly did not find it easy to accept Camilla as his stepmother following the death of his birth mother Princess Diana.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl wrote in her 2010 book Harry and William and shed light on the new dynamics that the Duke of Cambridge struggled with when Camilla was first introduced to the family.
She shared that William would have "terrible fights" with his step-sister Laura as they would argue who was to blame for their "broken homes.”
“William would blame Camilla for all the hurt she had caused his mother, which would send Laura into a rage. Laura was not having any of it," she wrote.
"She would take a hard line and fire back at William ‘your father has ruined my life.’"
Mira Rajput shares an adorable picture of her and Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha on Children's Day
Swift says she had no one except O’Brien and Sink in mind for the new 'All Too Well' video
Gavan O’Herlihy's demise was confirmed by his brother, Cormac O’Herlihy while talking to The Hollywood Reporter
' It took me a long time to move into the actual movie,' says expert Stewart Pearce
Paris Hilton's carnival featured treats including lemonade, funnel cakes and hot dogs
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone are taking trip 'despite their busy schedule'