Saturday November 13, 2021
Taylor Swift pens note of gratitude to fans for Taylor’s Version of Red

By Hiba Anjum
November 14, 2021
Award-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently turned to social media and shared a note of gratitude to the fans that helped make Taylor’s Version a reality.

“Just a friendly reminder that I would never have thought it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn’t emboldened me.”

She also went on to say, “Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Tonight we begin again. Red (my version) is out now.”

Check it out below:

Taylor Swift pens note of gratitude to fans for Taylor’s Version of Red