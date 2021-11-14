Taylor Swift pens note of gratitude to fans for Taylor’s Version of Red

Award-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently turned to social media and shared a note of gratitude to the fans that helped make Taylor’s Version a reality.
“Just a friendly reminder that I would never have thought it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn’t emboldened me.”
She also went on to say, “Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Tonight we begin again. Red (my version) is out now.”
Asim Azhar pledges to always stay by the cricket team's side
New updates on Radhe Shyam revealed
S Thaman confirmed that the Salman Khan will perform a dance number in the film 'Godfather'
'Life is an adventure, there are ups an downs and marriage is a different kind of adventure,' says Samina Ahmed
'I've realised that it's a state of mind, it has nothing to do with how you look,'says Anushka Sharma
'It's likely to begin with Alia-Ranbir and then the others will join them,' says insider