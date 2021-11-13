Taylor Swift drops extended version of All Too Well: 'Feel Your Feelings'

American singer Taylor Swift has left fans teary-eyed with the much-awaited 13-minute short film of the extended version of hit song All Too Well.

The song features in Taylor's new version of re-released album Red and is written and directed by the songstress herself.

Before the video officially premiered on YouTube, Swift held a private fan screening in New York City, where she joined the project's stars, Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien.

The singer told the viewers to "feel your feelings."



The short film is shot by cinematographer Rina Yang and is allegedly based on the singer's breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal.

