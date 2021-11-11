Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gillani drop first look of Zee5's 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam'

Actors Sarwat Gillani and Sanam Saeed are preparing to star in Zee5's much-awaited show Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam.
The first look of the series, that depicts stories of unapologetic women, was dropped by the the streaming on Wednesday.
"It is time to uncage their voices.They are here to make some bold choices.Say hello to the Qatil Haseenas... they are #BornToKillNotKneel," captioned Zee5 alongside its monochrome motion poster.
Others actor joining the star-studded cast are Meherbano, Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz, Faiza Gillani, Sheheryar Munawar and Osman Khalid Butt.
Ahead of the big reveal, Sarwat also turned to her Twitter to hint fans at the 'smashing' project.
"They are coming to smash the patriarchy.#ComingTomorrow," captioned Sarwat alongside the post.
McConaughey said he's not opposed to the vaccine for kids older than 11, and that his son is also vaccinated
Joshi found the recording last year, stored away among other belongings in his attic at home
An artist exhibiting Justin Bieber’s fake art-pieces was exposed and hit by a legal blow
Kris Jenner is reportedly worried for her 24-year-old daughter, Kylie Jenner 'losing millions'
'For the record, Ryan’s mama is an AMAZING WOMAN,' jokes Dwayne Johsnson
Ed Sheeran talked about conceiving his daughter, Lyra saying, "I did think it was a miracle"