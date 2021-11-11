BTS’ Jungkook once saved TV host Kim Sung-joo from fatal fall

BTS’ Jungkook once made a daring save at the 2016 DMC Festival and saved the life of a South Korean television host.

This news has been brought forward in a report by Koreaboo, and according to their findings, Jungkook once saved the life of television host Kim Sung-joo.

The host revealed this news, back in 2018, himself, on the variety TV show, Visiting Teacher. It all happened just before BTS’ performance.

At the time the group was supposed to perform their hit song Fire, and as part of that performance, they were all supposed to make individual entrances.

He started off by explaining that he had no idea the stage lifts had been lowered at the time and completely fell back into the cavity.

“I was walking backwards and I just fell inside the lift,” he started off by admitting.

“I fell inside the lift but fell on top of someone. Jungkook was right there. [He] actually saved my life once. I almost died.”

To this day, Sung-joo thanks him for his timely save.

Check it out below:



