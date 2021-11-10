Matthew McConaughey says he’s against vaccine mandate for kids

Despite being against vaccine mandates, McConaughey insisted that he’s not opposed to them in general.

Actor Matthew McConaughey is not in favour of mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for kids, reported Fox News.

The Interstellar star, who has received the COVID vaccine himself, told The New York Times at the DealBook summit, “I couldn't mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for emergency use in children aged 5-11 by the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) last week.

Despite being against mandating the vaccine for kids, McConaughey insisted that he’s not opposed to the COVID vaccine in general.

“I'm vaccinated. My wife's vaccinated. I didn't do it because someone told me I had to, I chose to do it… Do I think that there's any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? Hell no,” he said, adding that he won’t be vaccinating his kids right now.

Earlier this year, McConaughey revealed he is 'seriously considering' a run for Texas governor.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner said: "I’m looking into it now again, what is my leadership role? Because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role? What’s my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into?”