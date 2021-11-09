Bollywood celebs shower wishes on Karan Johar as he receives Padma Shri award

Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff were among many other Bollywood celebrities who extended heartfelt wishes for Karan Johar after he was honoured with Padma Shri award.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind awarded the prestigious medal to Johar on November 8.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker expressed sheer happiness on the occasion as he dropped a couple of posts on Instagram.

Taking the opportunity, Johar’s friends from media fraternity took over the comment section of the posts to congratulate him.

The Mr. India star commented, “Dad must be so proud of you up there in heaven Karan.”

“Lots of love and hugs always,” Kapoor added.

The Padmaavat actor also wished the Koffee With Karan host as he wrote, “bravo karan’.

Meanwhile, Shroff also commented, “Congratulations sir so well deserved!”

Other stars including Madhuri Dixit, Shanaya Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Malaika Arora also extended warm wishes to the director.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil hit-maker penned down a heart-felt note along with his video receiving the honour.

“Today felt surreal! I am honoured and humbled that the prestigious Padma Shri Award was bestowed on me,” Johar expressed.

“I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind.

The 49-year-old director also posted a series of his pictures, flaunting the medal, as he poses in an all-black Manish Malhotra outfit.



He captioned the post, “A truly memorable moment in my life. I knew I would have made my father so proud and was so happy to have my mom there by my side.”



