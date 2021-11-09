When a journalist upset Shah Rukh Khan, asked Katrina Kaif to speak in Hindi

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan narrated a disappointing incident of an 'unfriendly' journalist who defamed him on social media.

Speaking with Filmfare in 2013, Shah Rukh Khan shared incident from a promotional event of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, where the entire team failed to reach in time, making reporters wait for approximately two hours.

He said, "When we were doing the promos of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, we came across a journalist who was rude and unfriendly. Katrina Kaif was talking in English and he was like, ‘No, it’s a Hindi interview’. The interview got over, I made him laugh, we danced and all had a good time. Soon after that, he tweeted, ‘What does Shah Rukh Khan think of himself making me wait for two hours’. But so had Katrina, Anushka Sharma and Yash Raj Films. Why was it made out that I was the one who made him wait? Am I some standard to bring down?" asked an irritated Shah Rukh.

Speaking more on the topic, the 56-year-old actor revealed an observation his doctor once told him.

"Today I was with my doctor when he said this wonderful thing that the problem with you Mr Khan is that people love you so much that everything you do, they take it personally. If I haven’t donated to a cause, people say ‘he has not donated, he should have,'" concluded SRK.