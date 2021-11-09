Lady Gaga unveils new special on the ‘Power of Kindness’: ‘You’ve a friend in me’

Award-winning singer and songwriter Lady Gaga announces a brand new initiative titled The Power of Kindness for anyone struggling with mental health concerns.

The project is in collaboration with Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and will hit the global landscape just short of World Kindness Day.

The singer made the announcement during her most recent interview with CBS Mornings.

For those unversed, the project aims to help and guide anyone with mental health concerns.

There Gaga was quoted saying, “Kindness and mental health go hand in hand. To me, kindness is not politeness."

In an effort to explain the primary motivation for the project, Gaga revealed, "We're going to hear stories, we're going to share, we're going to connect."

Before signing off in her interview, the singer shared a loving message to her fans and admitted, “I just want you to know you have a friend in me up here. We're going to get kind, and we're going to do it all day."