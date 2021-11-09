Megan Thee Stallion to team up with BTS for ‘Butter’ performance at 2021 AMA’s

Megan Thee Stallion and BTS are currently gearing up for a once-in-a-lifetime performance of Butter.



The pairing was announced on BTS’ official Twitter account with a promo video and a caption that read, “We're so excited to be bringing you the WORLD PREMIERE performance of "#BTS_Butter" in person at the @AMAs with our friend @theestallion! [purple heart].”

The video features snip bits from the Butter music video, both the original and Megan’s version.



Check it out below:



