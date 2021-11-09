 
Megan Thee Stallion to team up with BTS for ‘Butter’ performance at 2021 AMA’s

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion are gearing up for their 2021 American Music Awards performance of ‘Butter’

By Hiba Anjum
November 09, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion to team up with BTS for ‘Butter’ performance at 2021 AMA’s

Megan Thee Stallion and BTS are currently gearing up for a once-in-a-lifetime performance of Butter.

The pairing was announced on BTS’ official Twitter account with a promo video and a caption that read, “We're so excited to be bringing you the WORLD PREMIERE performance of "#BTS_Butter" in person at the @AMAs with our friend @theestallion! [purple heart].”

The video features snip bits from the Butter music video, both the original and Megan’s version. 

Check it out below:

