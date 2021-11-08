Mansha Pasha shares love-filled snaps with Jibran Nasir from Istanbul getaway

Mansha Pasha was spotted vacationing with her husband Jibran Nasir in Dubai and Istanbul as they shared a sneak peek from the trip.
The couple tied the knot in April this year in an intimate Nikkah ceremony and since then have been a perfect example of love.
Taking to Instagram, the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star posted insights from her getaway.
In one picture, the duo were spotted holding hands and embracing each other as they strolled around the streets of Istanbul.
Mansha was always seen clad in style giving off major fashion goals.
