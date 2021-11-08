Meghan Markle slammed for using royal leverage ‘out of context’: report

Meghan Markle recently came under fire for continuing to use her royal title “out of context.”



Maine Senator Susan Collins made this claim while speaking to The Mirror in a candid chat.

There she started off by highlighting the irony of Meghan’s decision and was quoted saying, “Much to my surprise, she called me on my private line and introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex, which is kind of ironic.”

Before concluding Senator Collins went on to say, "I was happy to talk with her, but I’m more interested in what people from Maine are telling me about paid leave.”