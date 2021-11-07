‘Sooryavanshi’ collects 50 crore at Box Office in two days

Bollywood film Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, has registered decent performance at the box office and collected around 50 crore in two days of its release.



According to the Box Office India report, Sooryavanshi recorded fantastic numbers on the first day with collections of 26.50 crore and on day two, it collected over 24 crore.

The report further says the two days numbers of the film are going to be in the 50 crore and the weekend should comfortably cross 75 crore.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

The film was released in cinemas on Friday, November 5.

The film was set to release in March 2020, however, due to coronavirus pandemic it was delayed several times.