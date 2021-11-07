Donald Trump accuses ‘troubled’ Alec Baldwin of ‘purposely’ loading gun on ‘Rust’ set

Donald Trump has come forward, guns blazing against famed Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, and has even accused him of “having something to do with” the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Per Trump’s allegations, the ‘troubled’ and allegedly “nutjob” actor had some purposeful agenda in mind for the late Hutchins.

During his most recent interview with the Daily Mail, the one-term president was quoted saying, “In my opinion, he had something to do with it.”

After all, “Who would take a gun and point it at a cinematographer and pull the trigger?”

“Maybe he loaded it,” the former president went on to say, noting that Baldwin wasn’t to blame however since he seemed “troubled” from the onset.

There's something wrong with him [Baldwin]” he concluded the entire conversation by highlighting.