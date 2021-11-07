Kanye West reveals inspiration behind ‘haphazard’ new buzzcut: ‘I did a Britney’

Kanye West (now named Ye) recently got candid about his real motivation behind getting a ‘haphazard’ new buzzcut.

For anyone unversed, Kanye debuted his brand new look on the streets of Miami, Flor and left fans completely puzzled by his decision.

As a result of the overwhelming shock of social media users, Kanye sat down with the Revolt TV podcast Drink Champs and spilled the beans on his true inspiration for the haphazard look.

He was quoted telling fans that his true inspiration was Britney Spears and also went on to add, "The phobia of mental health, that’s why I did this haircut."

He also went on to tell the host, "The declaration of insanity is a form of control… At first, I called it the Britney. Now they can call it the Ye."

‘The Britney’ references Spears’ public 2007 breakdown where the singer cut off her long hair since she was "sick of people touching” them.