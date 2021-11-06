‘Eternals’ director Chloé Zhao opens up on casting Harry Styles as Eros

Eternals director Chloé Zhao recently revealed that she was eagerly waiting to cast Harry Styles after his impressive performance in Dunkirk.

The X factor alum amazed his fans as he nailed character of Eros in post-credit scenes of the latest instalment of Marvel Cinematic Universe.



During her talk with Deadline, the Oscar winner filmmaker shared, "Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me."

Zhao also reflected on bringing more character to like in the movie.

"I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings," she said.

Opening up on how she channeled Styles for the superhero roleplay, the filmmaker said, "And then, it wasn't like I suggested Eros, and let's go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting."

"After meeting him I realized he is that character — the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There's so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes, and Kevin says yes, then it's a go. And I'm very happy they both did," the Academy Awards winner.