From Kim to Kendall; Kardashian sisters send love to mom on 66th birthday

From Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner, Kardashian sisters shared sweet birthday messages for their mother Kris Jenner, who turned 66 on Friday.



Kim took to Instagram and posted throwback photos of Kris, saying “Happy Birthday Mommy!!!! @krisjenner, you are ultimate goals! You are my hero! You are my life! Thank you for being the most non-judgmental loving human being I’ve ever met. You take care of us all so selflessly. Words can’t describe my love for you!!!!!!!!! OMG I love you so much mom!!!”.

Kourtney just shared her throwback photo from the year 1998 with mom to wish her a very happy birthday.

Khloe penned down a lengthy birthday post for Kris, saying “Mommy!!! My most incredible mommy, happy birthday!!!!”

Kylie said “Happy birthday to my queen, my best friend, my mommy!!!.”