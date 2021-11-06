PISA 2021 red carpet: Check out the stars’ dazzling fashion statements

The highly-anticipated and glamorous event of the Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2021 went on floors on Friday night, in Dubai.
Prominent faces of the showbiz industry and social media entertainers dazzled on the red carpet in best designer creations at the event.
The glam divas of the industry including Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Sana Javed and Hiba Bukhari chose traditional attires, especially saris, for the event.
Check out some beautiful and stunning pictures from the red carpet of PISA 2021 here.
