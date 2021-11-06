 
PISA 2021 red carpet: Check out the stars’ dazzling fashion statements

Celebrities grace the red carpet of PISA 2021, held in Dubai

By Web Desk
November 06, 2021
The highly-anticipated and glamorous event of the Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2021 went on floors on Friday night, in Dubai.

Prominent faces of the showbiz industry and social media entertainers dazzled on the red carpet in best designer creations at the event.

The glam divas of the industry including Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Sana Javed and Hiba Bukhari chose traditional attires, especially saris, for the event.

Check out some beautiful and stunning pictures from the red carpet of PISA 2021 here.

Yasir Hussain & Iqra Aziz
Yasir Hussain & Iqra Aziz
Hania Aamir
Hania Aamir
Umair Jaswal & Sana Javed
Umair Jaswal & Sana Javed
Feroze Khan
Feroze Khan 
Amar Khan
Amar Khan
Affan Waheed
Affan Waheed
Arslan Naseer and Tabish Hashmi
Arslan Naseer and Tabish Hashmi 
Feroze Khan & Iqra Aziz
Feroze Khan & Iqra Aziz 
Mehwish Hayat
Mehwish Hayat
Hiba Bukhari
Hiba Bukhari
Asim Azhar
Asim Azhar 
Faisal Qureshi & Ushna Shah
Faisal Qureshi & Ushna Shah