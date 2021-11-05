Billy Porter apologises to Harry Styles for Vogue cover outburst

Billy Porter apologised to Harry Styles following his outburst on his Vogue cover.

Two weeks after the Pose star made news over his comments on the former One direction star’s cover, he made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he issued an apology.

"Harry Styles, I apologize to you for having your name in my mouth. It's not about you. The conversation is not about you."

Earlier. while speaking on Sunday Times Style, he lambasted Vogue for snubbing him and letting the former One Direction singer to take over their front cover when he was the OG androgynous trendsetter.

"I. Personally. Changed. The. Whole. Game. And that is not ego, that is just fact. I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it," he said.

"I feel like the fashion industry has accepted me because they have to. I’m not necessarily convinced and here is why. I created the conversation [about non-binary fashion] and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time," he went on to say.

"I’m not dragging Harry Styles, but he is the one you’re going to try and use to represent this new conversation? He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do," he continued.

"This is politics for me. This is my life. I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned now. All he has to do is be white and straight," he added.