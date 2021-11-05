Katrina Kaif faces backlash for alleged 'face-job' ahead of rumoured wedding 

Indian actor Katrina Kaif is being called out for undergoing the knife.
Kaif, who is awaiting the theatrical release of Sooryavanshi, is being dubbed 'botox queen' for her recent photos from the movie's promotional campaigns.
"Katrina is all Botox!!! What happened to herrr," commented one troll on the diva's recent look.
An other media outlet fueled the speculations, suspecting Katrina's 'apparent' face job.
Katrina Kaif will be seen starring opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The story line of the film revolves around a Punjabi cop.
