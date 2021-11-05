Paris Hilton's wedding plans take major turn as venue changes week before big day

Paris Hilton’s wedding plans have taken a strange turn as she has changed her venue a week before her big day.
According to Page Six, the Cooking with Paris star will be saying ‘I do’ to Carter Reum at her late grandfather Barron Hilton’s estate, which is also where the reception will take place.
Previously, it was understood that the lavish three-day ceremony would be staged at the Good Shepherd Church in Beverly Hills but an attendant of the wedding shared that plans have changed drastically.
"It changed about a week or so ago. It's changed several times. Originally, they were going to get married in the church, but they switched it about a week or so ago,' a source told the publication," the source said.
Prince Andrew will reportedly ‘suffer greatly’ if his ‘wall of silence’ against Virginia Giuffre falls during...
Prince Harry planning trip to the UK without Meghan Markle who ‘wants nothing to do with Windsors’
Experts have called out Meghan Markle’s use of cold-calls towards the Senator
Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker got engaged on October 17
Prince Harry was reportedly left ‘stumped’ by this household lavatory during military cadet days
The Firm has reportedly ‘washed their hands clean of Prince Andrew’s assault case experts note