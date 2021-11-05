Buckingham Palace blasted for non-disclosure practices: ‘We demand to know!’

Enraged citizens and experts have called Buckingham Palace out on its sordid non-disclosure practices regarding the Queen’s health.



Even the Queen’s hospital visit was uncovered by a trip received by The Sun and expert Richard Kay believes the public has the "right to know".

During his interview with True Royalty TV, Mr Kay explained, "The public does have a right to know I believe about the wellbeing of our monarch.”

Before concluding he added, "It has huge ramifications for the entire country whether she's ill or well, we should know. I think what was missing from the Palace on this occasion was the element of trust."