Machine Gun Kelly reacts to Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian romance rumours

Machine Gun Kelly is over the moon for his friend, Pete Davidson, amid his romance rumors with Kim Kardashian.

The couple has been in spotlight with loads of speculations since their Saturday Night Live appearance, followed by two dinner dates on November 2 and 3.

Most recently, the Bad Things singer revealed to have reflected on the pair's relationship.

Hollywood Life reported that the 31-year-old singer is ‘all for’ the couple's dating.



The outlet quoted his source, “Colson and Pete haven’t had much time to catch up lately and discuss everything going on with Kim, but he couldn’t be happier for his friend.”

“Pete is Colson’s boy, so as long as he’s happy and in a healthy relationship with someone who treats him with respect, then he’s all for it,” it added.

“Colson knows that Pete has a very public dating history, and it looks like this is going to be no different,” wrote the publication.

The outlet also revealed that the American comedian got close with MGK after working together on Netflix biopic, The Dirt.

Previously, Davidson has been involved with Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor.