Chris Evans gets crowned 2021’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Chris Evans has officially been crowned the 2021 Sexiest Man Alive and loyal fans are in a frenzy.
The title has been awarded by People’s magazine and features Evans on the cover, which is due to release by next week.
For those unversed, last year the title went to Michael B. Jordan and according to an insider, “Chris was in discussions to take the cover last year, but it was not great timing.”
This title announcement comes exactly a year after Evans’ name went viral due to an unforeseen posting error he made on the photo-sharing app, Instagram.
At the time, many hosts questioned the aftermath that followed but Evans always managed to play it off with comments like, “Did something happen this weekend? Look, it was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, lots of teachable moments.”
“You know, things happen, it’s embarrassing, you gotta roll with the punches. I will say I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support and that was really, really nice.”
